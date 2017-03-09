Enhance notification experience on your Moto Z with the Edge Mod

A lot of smartphones today offer LED notifications – so when you get a new message on Facebook or SMS, a colorful light will start blinking in order to alert you, you need to check your phone.

But for some, LED notifications are just t too subtle to notice. Luckily, there are workarounds to this problem. For example, if you are the owner of a Moto Z smartphone you can opt for the Edge Moto Mod which brings “in-your-face notifications” to the table.

The Mod actually adds a strip of LED lighting around the edges of your phone, so you can constantly be in the loop with what’s happening online.

You can set different colors for different apps. So if you use Instagram the most, you can choose the Red color – this way when your phone starts glowing red, you can immediately switch on your Moto Z and check the Insta feed.

But that’s only the beginning, when it comes to notification customization. The Edge Moto Mod also allows you to choose between 4 unique lighting patterns, set up profiles for different locations or time of day, grouping and much more. It can let you know when your battery needs charging, as well.

And that’s not all. The LED strip also doubles as a 2,000 mAh battery pack (Edge Force) or wireless charging contact pad (Edge Air). It’s a pretty intriguing offer, especially when you consider that you only need to pledge $59 for an Edge Force or Air Mod on Indiegogo.

The project has reached its funding goal, so shipments of products are expected to start sometime in July 2017.