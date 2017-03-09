How-To change your default ringtone

Ringtones are one of those things that we can use to personalize our mobile device experience. If you’re pissed off, maybe you set it to metal; feeling happy, maybe Journey is your tune; If you’re me, it’s video game ringers all day long. Let’s not waste any more time and get to it.

Prerequisites:

All you need is a phone and an audio file.

Getting Personal:

There are plenty of services that you can use to download the ringtone of your choice. There are even apps out there that let you turn MP3 or WAV files into ringtones. WE are not going to get into that here. We are keeping it basic.

Open the app drawer and tap on Settings Under settings, tap sounds and vibration Select the Ringtone option Tap on the ringtone you would like to use

And now you have a new ringtone so everyone else knows what kind of person you are when your phone rings.

What kind of ringtoner are you? What apps do you use to for downloading/creating ringtones?