Save 64% on these Grain Audio OEHP On-Ear Headphones (Deal of the Day)

The makers at Grain Audio have been quietly perfecting the art of pure, natural sound to deliver the OEHP On-Ear Headphones. These minimalist, solid wood headphones may look flat out amazing on the outside, but every audio elite knows that it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Each enclosure is paired with a proprietary driver customized for the purpose of exuding a clear, natural sonic experience just as the artists intended.

We’ve reviewed products from Grain Audio in the past and really do appreciate the craftsmanship and overall quality. Their stuff looks amazing and sounds even better.

About

Our Deal of the Day today is a pair of the aforementioned headphones at a drastically discounted price. Normally retailing for about $200, we’re offering AndroidGuys readers a chance to pick them up for as little as $69.99 right now. That’s a significant savings!

Features

Features distinct grain patterns that make each pair unique

Includes FSC-certified solid walnut enclosures

Equipped with proprietary drivers that feature Neodymium magnets & CCAW voice coils

No fake bass boost or mid-range enhancers

Designed to highlight the natural beauty of its solid wood earcups

Packs an easy-to-use inline mic

Where to Buy

The Grain Audio OEHP On-Ear Headphones can be yours by simply heading to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Order them for $69.99 before the deal ends!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!