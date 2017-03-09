The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pass through the FCC, supports all carriers

Ahead of its rumored release next month, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are now at the FCC for the governmental agency to give its approval on the newest devices from the South Korean giant. Passage is little more than a formality at this point but this is a step in the right direction for us to get our hands on those sexy new devices.

What we do know is this, Samsung is holding events on March 29, in New York City to debut the new devices. The FCC filings are for model number SM-G950 and SM-G955, which are the model numbers for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, respectively.

As pointed out by droid-life, we’re actually seeing SM-G950U and SM-G955U which indicates that the devices passing through the FCC are the unlocked variants of the S8 and S8 Plus. What we can tell from this chart is that the phones will work on all carriers and come with an impressive list of supported frequency and bands. LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 30, 41, and 66 are supported as well as CDMA bands 0 and 10 for Verizon and Sprint.

We’ll bring you all the coverage we can stomach for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but if you want to know EVERYTHING we know as of right now, check out our What We Know post that we regularly update. We’ll also bring you live coverage of the Samsung event on March 29.