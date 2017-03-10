10 cool gadgets to take with you on a camping trip

If you are planning to go camping, check out these cool tech to help you have a better experience

I always loved the outdoors and going on a camping trip was one of my favorite activities during holidays. I tended to go on nature trips whenever I wanted some quality time with myself or a select group of friends who also enjoyed the reflective nature of the experience.

While our daily lives are ruled by the impact of technology, camping trips are often characterized by a return to a simpler way of doing things. However, you’d be surprised how many camping gadgets exist, all designed to make your life easier in the wild. And for those of us who are not Bear Grylls, having a little tech assistance while we go off to live in the woods for a week is actually recommended, since it makes the transition from urban environment to the natural one easier.

So here are some gadgets which I think you should consider taking with you on your outdoor trip. You know, just in case.

Nektek Solar Charger

Assuming you’re not into doing mountain climbing during winter, you’re probably going to go camping when it’s nice and warm outside. So a solar powerbank is just what you need. Want to let the people back home know you’re safe? A solar battery will ensure your smartphone has enough battery to send a text or make a phone even after a week of being away from a power outlet.

The Nekteck Solar charger is a rain-resistant dirt/shockproof 10,000 mAh power bank which chargers via a super powerful SunPower solar panel. It also doubles as a LED flashlight which you can use in case of emergency. It only costs $25.99 on Amazon, so you have no excuse not to get it before you head out.

All-Terrain Sound Speaker

I don’t’ know about you, but I really love listening to music while on the trail in the woods. That’s why a portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for a trip out in nature. The All-Terrain Sound speaker is all you will ever need. It clips to your bike or backpack and is water, weather and dust proof, which means you can use it anywhere.

It has been tested for ruggedized durability, so a 10+ foot drop on concrete won’t break it. The speaker also has a built-in microphone which allows for speaker phone conversations. The All-Terrain Sound speaker is currently available in our own AndroidGuys Deals shop for only $29.99.

Waterfi Short Cord Headphones

Planning of setting up camp near a lake and maybe going for a nice swim in the morning? Well with the Waterfi Short Cord headphones you can listen to music underwater (as well as while hiking on the trail).

The accessory features IPX8 certifications and takes advantage a 11-inch cord to reduce drag and tangles. A pair can be yours for $30 a pop.

Meco Hand Cranking Solar Powered Flashlight

You never know in what sort of emergency may arise and that’s why it’s always wise to have a backup plan. For example, you might find yourself lost in the woods at night. In such a situation it might be useful to have a flashlight non-dependent on batteries with you. The MECO is a solar-powered flashlight that recharges during the day. It’s durable and compact so you it can easily fit in your backpack. It’s available for only $9.99.

Eton Scorpion Solar Powered Digital Weather Radio

I do seem to have a percent for solar-powered gadgetry, but that’s because I consider it wise to harness the nature’s power to your advantage. And the Eton Scorpion Solar powered radio is another great example of a useful piece of gadgetry you can employ during your explorations in nature. The Eton Scorpion is a multi-function radio that can also power smartphones.

The device also delivers weather alerts, so you’ll know whether to proceed further on your trail or to remain where you are and wait for bad weather to clear out. The Eton Scorpion is available for $59.99.

Biolite Kettlecharge

If you are planning to spend more than a few days out in the wilderness, potable water will be the issue. With the Biolite Kettlecharger you will be able to easily boil water (you’ll need to know how to make a fire or have a portable gas can at your disposal), while producing electricity at the same time. You can transform river water into potable water and charge your devices all in one simple step. Get the Kettlecharge for $149.95 a pop.

Garmin inReach Explorer+

Smartphones might not have coverage everywhere, so in case you’ll find yourself stuck in a remote area the DeLorme inReach Explorer+ can be your ticket out. This is a satellite communicator which enables to send and receive text messages via the Iridium satellite network (it boasts 100% global coverage).

The device allows you to share your GPS coordinates and in a case of an emergency, you can trigger an SOS alert and even have a text exchange with the search-and-rescue party. The Garmin inReach Explorer+ is a bit on the pricier side of things. It costs around $449, but safety is more important than anything, right?

GoPro HERO5

Don’t forget to record all the beauty you see all around with the GoPro Hero5 action camera. The device can shoot stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes. It’s waterproof for up to 33ft without a housing and it can be yours for $399.

Oomph

A lot of people can’t kick start their day without a proper cup of coffee in the morning. But what do you do when you are in the wild? You take out your Oomph that’s what. All you need to do is fill the Oomph with hot water and then press down on the outer shell so the gizmo will force pressurized water straight into the coffee grounds. Oomph is touted as the fastest hand portable coffee marker – it can deliver your cup in less than 2 minutes. If you decide to purchase an Oomph now, then you should know it’s available with a discount. Two portable coffee makers can be yours for $86.

goTenna

Sometimes while you are on a hike you might get separated from your group. But with the goTenna attached to your backpack you won’t have to worry when this happens. The little strip can send a text to a friend even without cell service. However, your buddies will need to have the goTenna app installed on their device. The little gadget costs $149.