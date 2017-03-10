6 of the best web development apps for Android

A web application is an app that uses a web browser as a client. In computing, a web-application or web-app is client-server software application in which client or user interface runs in a web browser. Common web applications include web mail, online retail sales, online auctions, wikis, instant messaging services and many other functions.

Websites most likely to be referred to as web application are those which have similar functionality to a desktop software apps or a mobile app. The Melbourne Website Design is the company who delivers the best web development services to their clients.

The following are 6 of the best free web development apps for Android.

ES File Explorer File Manager

This app is free, safe, simple and manage your files efficiently and easily with ES File Explorer (File Manager). It is a full-featured file (images, music, movies, document and app) manager for both local and networked use.

Features:

It is powerful tool that put desktop-grade features in your pockets.

Built-in ZIP and RAR support.

Cloud storage: supports Dropbox, Box.net, Sugarsync, Google Drive etc.

Functions as an FTP and WebDAV client.

Access your home PC: it provides access to the entire file system and all data directories on your PC.

anWriter free HTML editor

This is unarguably one of the best Android web development apps. It is not only the best for writing codes, it also offers auto-completion support for HTML, CSS, Javascript, LaTeX etc. It supports modern technologies, too.

Features:

Syntax highlighting for HTML, CSS, Javascript, XML, LaTeX, Python languages etc.

Web pages preview in the internal viewer.

Downloading/ Uploading file from/ to the FTP server.

AIDE Web

AIDE Web is a web editor and integrated development environment (IDE) for developing websites with HTML, CSS, and Javascript directly for your Android device. AIDE web will turn your Android tablet with keyboard into a real development box.

Features:

Interactive lessons with step-by-step instructions.

Javascript programming course.

Edit-compile-run cycle. Build HTML, CSS, Javascript websites etc.

No root access required.

Real time error checking.

Code formatter and out-comment-code.

Simple HTTP server

This is a very simple and easy-to-use web server for sharing contents on your device.

Features:

Range header support for seeking video.

Only support port 12345.

No root access required.

Support Digest Authentication for security.

KWS Android Web Server

This app is a lightweight and fast web server specially designed for Android mobile devices. It can be used to host websites and to serve file over HTTP.

Features:

Basic and digest authentication for secure access.

Server side includes (SSI).

Directory index.

Directory downloads in tar and zip formats.

Built-in Dynamic DNS updates.

Comprehensive HTTP logs.

VT View Source

This application is used to view HTML, CSS, Javascript or XML sources of webpages and remotely located files. The source code can be opened by typing the URL or using “share page” functionality of device browser (native android browser, Opera mobile, Firefox etc.)

Features: