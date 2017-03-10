Boomerang intros new Android streaming service for classical cartoon lovers

If you were a kid in the 90s you probably used to binge of Cartoon Network shows all the time. Eventually, classical shorts and cartoons like Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera shows were moved to Cartoon’s Network’s sister channel, Boomerang. Which so far was only available for cable subscribers.

Luckily that won’t be the case anymore. Warner Bros. jus announced it will soon be launching a digital subscription services which will offer access to the best classical cartoons of all times. Interested parties will have to pay $4.99 for a month subscription or $39.99 for a year. The company offers a free 30-day trial, so users can figure out whether they like the service or not..

At launch, the service will offer some of the big hits from the 50s and 60s including Bug Bunny, Tom and Jerry, The Jetsons, the Flintstones and of course Scooby Doo. But that’s not all, customers will also be given access to Boomerang original titles like Wizard of Oz and Wacky Races reboots. New Boomerang content will be added each week.

The service won’t be limited to older cartoons. Warner Bros. has plans to launch new titles exclusively made for the new service, but also new episodes of popular shows like Looney Tunes or Scooby Doo.

The new service sounds very much like a Netflix of sorts, but with a focus on classical cartoons. The service should become available sometimes this spring for users of Android and iOS devices alike. Later on, it will be expanded to set-top boxes like Roku and Fire TV. The service will be available only in the US at launch.