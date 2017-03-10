GoEuro continues growth with additional onsite booking partners

GoEuro, in case you are unaware, is a travel service that allows you to book travel for bus, plane, or train all on a single, convenient website (or app for us mobile users). It allows travelers a simple way to plan out a travel route and book tickets ahead of time, without having to navigate a multitude of sites and pages.

Recently, GoEuro has been on a spree, adding in new partners as it continues to grow. By working with additional players, GoEuro now has a variety of rail providers to complement its bus and flight offerings. What this means for you is, should you find yourself traveling Europe anytime soon (lucky!), you only need one app to book any of your rail tickets.

GoEuro Highlights:

We can’t just tell you how great this app is without telling you what they offer, so here goes:

More than 450 travel partners across bus, train, and air

More than 33,000 travel destinations (including major hubs outside of Europe)

46,000 travel routes offered daily

Single search point for all travel types (bus, train, and plane)

Available on both Android and iOS

In addition to covering even the smallest of towns in Europe, GoEuro also lets you set destination points for major cities in the United States. It’s like having a travel agent looking things up for you.

If you are planning to travel to Italy anytime soon, or any other part of Europe for that matter, give GoEuro a shot. If you are not planning a trip, consider this AndroidGuys giving you permission to plan that trip. You deserve it.