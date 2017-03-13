LG G6 arrives at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint between April 7-10

The LG G6 is coming to the US early next month

The LG G6 was unveiled at MWC 2017 and immediately after – on March 2 – the company made it available for pre-order for customers in South Korea. But how about the rest of the world, you might wonder? When are LG fans in the US going to be able to grab the device.

Well over the weekend, @evleaks revealed that the phone (but not in white) should become available come April 7. Now the information is being corroborated by a report coming out of The Investor reveals that the phone will arrive with US carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint sometime between April 7-10.

JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6 [https://t.co/tFA2zlQY8X] pic.twitter.com/iwx2fSnnyP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2017

The LG G6 seems off to a good start, at least in the company’s home turf. The phone scored 20,000 pre-orders on the first day – which was enough to make Samsung so nervous that it ran a Galaxy S8 TV ad, to remind customers in the country its flagship is only two weeks away.

The LG G6 arrives with a 5.7-inch FullVision display with covers over 80% of the front panel and brings 2,880 x 1,440-pixel resolution to the table. It runs last year’s Snapdragon 821, as the new Snapdragon 835 was hogged by Samsung.

Nevertheless, the phone brings some enticing qualities to the table like the main dual camera setup which takes advantage of two 13MP sensors (one designed for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture and other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0). The selfie snapper is of 5MP variety with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

The LG G6 which will come to the US will feature 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analog convertor) which is quite exciting given that this feature is limited to some markets.

According to the same source, the LG G6 will become available sometime later in April.

Are you getting the LG G6?