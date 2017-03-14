Android 7.1.2 might be released in two weeks

The beta version of Android 7.1.2 was released near the end of January with some “bug fixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users”. Is this the most interesting release in the world? No, but any progress is good and anytime you can squanch a bug it’s a good day.

Due to some sleuthing by our friends over at AndroidCentral, the date April 3 is starting to pop up as a potential release date for the newest Android update. Why April 3, you ask? Well, it’s actually due to some support documents from Rogers, a Canadian telecom.

Rogers has been testing the rollout of VoLTE on Android 7.1.2., not 7.1.1. We’re now getting word that Rogers expects to roll out an update to enable VoLTE (along with some security updates) on April 3. The latest update of 7.1.1 with the March security update doesn’t enable VoLTE so it looks like it will be included in a release of 7.1.2. when it goes live.

This requires some assumption on our part, but it does add up logically. I’m still hoping we see an out of the blue beta for Android 8.0 soon. It was around this time last year that Google released the Nougat beta, but we haven’t heard much on the 8.0 front yet.

Here’s to hoping.