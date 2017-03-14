Tag Heuer and Intel made a super expensive Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

As was anticipated, iconic Swiss watch maker Tag Heuer unveiled its first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch in partnership with Intel.

If you have money to spend then you’re probably going to love Tag Heuer’s new Connected Modular 45 intelligent timepiece which comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display.

The wrist bound wearable rocks a titanium body covered in 2.5 Sapphire cover glass and takes advantage of an Intel Atom Z34XX processor under the bonnet. The all-metal watch supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. It also has 4GB of onboard memory and water resistance up to 5ATM (up to 50 meters).

The Connected Modular 45 can be used independently of an Android smartphone and works with Google Assistant. Interestingly enough there’s talk of Intel developing a virtual assistant of its own, which might eventually make it onboard of the smartwatch. The watch also takes advantage of Tap-to-Pay.

Tag Heuer and Intel say the watch features a battery that can deliver a battery life of more than a day.

The new connected watch is a Carrera Model measuring 45mm in diameter. It’s made of satin or polished grade 5 titanium or plated with 18K 5N rose gold, or in black ceramic with or without diamonds.

The new smartwatch will be released 56 different versions. 11 styles will be offered in retail locations while the additional 45 versions will be offered upon request. Tag Heuer says 30 different watch dial options will be available at launch.

For the choice of strap alone, Tag Heuer offers 18 modes available including models made of rubber, natural leather, titanium, ceramic or anthracite grey leather.

1 of 6

However, you need to know that the new Connected Modular 45 won’t come cheap. The wearable’s price will start at $1,600 and up – depending on which version you opt for.

The Connected Modular 45 is actually “modular” as the name suggests. Customers will be able to swap out the smartwatch’s head and replace it with a mechanical one like the Tag Heuer 02T Tourbillon Chronograph or a Calibre 5.

This is certainly not a watch aimed at the masses. While it seems very unlikely that the average Joe will pay $349 for a smartwatch like the LG Watch Sport, it’s even more outlandish to assume that people will rush to purchase a $1,600 wearable.

The new Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is most likely at collectors, lovers of Swiss craftsmanship and people who have money to spend on expensive pieces of gadgetry. Will the new arrival deter customers from purchasing the Apple Watch? Probably not, but it’s certainly a stylish alternative to take into consideration for watch snobs.