V-MODA unveils REMIX, its first ever Bluetooth speaker

V-MODA, makers of high-end headphones and audio devices, today announced its first foray into the world of Bluetooth speakers. Called the REMIX, its a portable unit that comes in two premium finishes: minimal CNC aluminum and luxurious vegan leather.

After developing our critically acclaimed headphones, we felt it was time to evolve, to “remix” the V-MODA sound into a new form… why can’t a speaker achieve the same goals and excel at the same vision?

Looking right in line with other V-MODA products, the REMIX offers up a classy design that complements its capabilities. The speaker isn’t all that large, but it packs quite a punch in the feature department.

Internals include a glass-fiber diaphragm and long coil drivers, and a rear-mounted bass reflex port. At just over 20cm wide, the REMIX is touted for “monitoring duties during mobile recording and production”. Sounds like the real deal, right? Indeed, not only does the speaker promise an excellent experience on its own, but it also packs a secret tool.

Built-in Amp

The REMIX boasts an amplifier inside of it which further enhances the wired analog mode of your favorite cans. The 83mW x 2 amp wattage would push out a much more robust and powerful sound as compared to what you might get from a mobile device.

REMIX product specifications:

Dimensions (L x W x H) – 205x65x68 (mm)

Weight – 850g (Silver); 710g (Black)

Frequency Response – 20-20,000 Hz

Wireless Range – 10m (33ft)

Battery Capacity – 3400mAh (up to 10+ hours music playback)

Speaker Sensitivity – 79 dB ± 3dB at 1kHz

Microphone Sensitivity (Omni-directional) – -42 ± 3dB at 1kHz

Speaker Wattage – 10W x 2

Driver Impedance – 4 Ω

Built-In Amplifier Wattage – 83mW x 2

Built-In Amplifier Impedance – 12.8 Ω

Other standout features of the V-MODA REMIX include a 10 hour playback time, USB Type-C charging, and Amazon Alexa Echo Dot capabilities. Additionally, the built-in microphone works with Google Assistant, Siri, and Chromecast Audio. Should you have more than one of these in the house, the REMIX lets you chain them together for an even bigger sound.

And that’s not all

In addition to all of the aforementioned details, the REMIX also claims another first. As the world’s first 3D-printed custom speaker, it allows for all six sides to be personalized using jewelry-grade 3D printing. This will let owners add new sides, replace the main housing, or change the front grill.

The 3D printed stuff comes at a premium, of course, with a range of materials availableincluding matte fiber, stell, sterling silver, 14k gold-plated and rhodium, 14k gold, and even platinum. Prices run anywhere from $40 all the way up to $370,00!

The REMIX is now available in Black or Silver for $300.00 (USD), €300.00 (EUR) at V-MODA.com/REMIX as well as through authorized resellers.