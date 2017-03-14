You can now send money with the Gmail app on Android

If you need to quickly send money to a friend, you have a few options. PayPal and Venmo have always been looked at as quick and easy ways to send money around, but Gmail is getting into the game too.

Once only a desktop feature, the Android app is now getting Google Wallet integration too. A buddy asks borrow $20? A friend pays for your movie ticket? Pull out your phone, open Gmail, start a new email, hit the attachment button, and click Send Money. It’s that easy. A Google Wallet popup will ask you how much you’re sending and off the payment goes. If you’re the friend receiving the payment you can even set it up to have payments directly sent to your bank account.

While it is awesome that the feature will work if your friend receiving the money doesn’t have a Gmail account, this feature is locked to the US right now (like so many others). Hopefully, we see a wider rollout soon. While this isn’t a revolution in online payments, it does give people another option and has the added advantage of being on almost every Android device out of the box.

If anyone wants to test out the feature by sending me some money in Gmail, let me know.