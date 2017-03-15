Enjoy a lifetime of secure, unrestricted WiFi with Zoog VPN (Deal of the Day)

Each time you use the Internet, your connection goes through a vast network of special infrastructure across the world in a matter of milliseconds. Ultimately, your computer is connected to your Internet Service Provider like AT&T or Spectrum, which is in turn connected to servers, and effectively the internet as a whole.

Between all this, a lot happens. For example, a hacker may intercept your data while you use the free cafe WiFi. Or, your data may travel through a firewall designed to block adult content while you are at work. There may even be an organization tracking your location as you innocently research on Google. Luckily, this can easily be almost completely fixed by the use of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a type of connection that “burrows” a tunnel through all this unwanted infrastructure and provides an almost direct encrypted connection between you and the Internet. It can completely bypass that annoying firewall, prevent that cafe hacker from stealing your personal data and give a false location on where you are.

Features

Bypass Internet censorship to access geographically blocked content

Get complete Wi-FI security to protect your identity, location & IP address

Avoid hackers, government agencies, identity thieves & more, especially when using public Wi-Fi hotspots

Unblock streaming services anywhere in the world

Get support for OpenVPN UDP/TCP, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, & the brand-new IKEv2 protocol

Enjoy a reliable zero log service

Use cherry-picked, high-quality dedicated servers

