Get a free Google Home when you purchase an LG G6

Boy, do we have an awesome deal for you. Today, LG reached out to us to let us know about an upcoming promotion where you’ll receive a free Google Home on LG when you purchase a brand new G6. Pretty dope.

The promotion, dubbed the LG G6 Google Home National Promotion, goes live today. Head over to www.lgg6launchpromo.com when you purchase a G6 before April 30. You’ll have to fill out some information like your name, email, where you’re from, and your carrier. There’s a button to uncheck if you don’t want to receive information about LG products but the site design is a bit wonky and I was unable to get that unchecked.

Make sure you don’t wait around too long on this offer because it closes up shop on May 15. As an owner of a Google Home, I can’t say enough good things about it. This is an awesome chance to get one for free!