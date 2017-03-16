Bluboo D1 to pack dual front and back cameras; may run $60

The first bits of information for another Bluboo smartphone are surfacing, this time for the so-called D1. From the sounds of it, this will be an entry-level device with a rock-bottom price tag.

We don’t know the full set of specifications, but we’ve been given enough info to suggest the bar has raised for low-end phones. Gone are the days of 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, or so we’re hoping.

Alleged Bluboo D1 features

Quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB storage with microSD expansion (up to 256GB)

5-inch HD display

8-megapixel rear dual-camera

5-megapixel front-facing dual-camera

2600mAh battery

Pricing for the Bluboo D1 is rumored to be as low as $60. Yes, you read that right. Sixty. We’ll have to wait for the final details to surface to say so for sure, but we’re thinking this will definitely be worth the money.

It’s worth noting that the Bluboo models may not be one to pick if you are a US reader; there likely won’t be compatible 4G technology. But, for those who live in other markets, or don’t care for the high-speed data, Bluboo phones are a compelling offering.

We don’t know when the Bluboo D1 is expected to launch, so, in the meanwhile, we’ll be keeping an eye on the hardware maker’s website. Head to Bluboo.hk to learn more about its portfolio.