Ever wanted a golden smartphone? HTC lets you win a 24k gold plated One M7

Saint Patrick’s Day festivities will kick start tomorrow and to help you celebrate better, HTC launched an interesting contest available for its fans in the US.

Like it’s tradition, you’ll just need to follow the leprechaun in order to find the pot of gold. In this particular case, just go to HTC’s website and sign up for the email list with your personal information. In return, HTC is offering you the chance to win a 24k gold plated One M7 smartphone.

Yeah sure, the One M7 is a four-year device, but it surely does look extremely sleek with a gold plated back.

On top of that, you don’t have anything to loose. Just enter the sweepstakes until Friday, March 17 and see what happens.

While the phone launched back in 2013, it still offers decent enough specs, so you’ll be able to use it just fine in 2017. Just be careful about taking it out in public spaces, as the gold might attract some unwanted attention.

To refresh your memory, the HTC One M7 takes advantage of a 4.7-inch display with 1080 x 1920 resolution and 469ppi. It takes advantage of a snapdragon 600 which is a quad-core 1.7GHz Krait 300 chispet with Adreno 320.

The One M7 bundles 2GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. The camera department is a bit unimpressive compared to today’s standards. The phone is equipped with a 4MP main snapper with f/2.0, autofocus and OIS while the selfie snapper is of 2.1MP variety.

The device launched with Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean out of the box, but the Android 5.0 Lollipop upgrade became available later on.