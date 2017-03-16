How to stream March Madness 2017

Is your bracket busted yet? NCAA March Madness is upon us again and this is absolutely my favorite time of year. Nothing beats the cinderella going after the big blue bloods and watching all the high seeds fall.

Many of us will be glued to our televisions, laptops, phones, and tablets taking in all of the action. If you truly want to keep up with all of the action, one TV or stream may not be enough. Here are some of the best options to keep you in the game and on top of all of the scores.

NCAA.com

The simplest way to stream all your march madness action is directly through the NCAA’s website or app. If you have a TV provider subscription, it’s easy. Just log in and you’re streaming.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, no problem! You can still catch some of the games for free. With the live video pass, you can catch all of the games on CBS (the tournament is broadcasted over four networks in total) and you can watch it on PC or Mobile. This will allow you to watch 24 games in total, but unfortunately, you’ll be confined to just PC or Mobile, not TV. Still pretty awesome.

If you have a pop-up blocker, NCAA.com will make you disable it before it will load any games.

Important links:

Other options

If you don’t have a login to a service like DirecTV or Comcast, you still have options. Cord Cutting has become increasingly popular and some of the streaming services will still give you access to some or all of the games. Here are some of your options

Playstation Vue

Vue, one of my favorite streaming options currently offers CBS in 99 media markets around the country. If you’re in one of those markets you can stream CBS games no problem. You also get all of the turner channels no matter what package you have so the rest of the games are at your fingertips. One of the best things about Vue is that you can stream it using your Playstation 3 or Playstation 4 or the Android app to any TV with Chromecast functionality.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV now is the same as PS Vue if you don’t live in one of the 99 markets where Vue offers CBS. DirecTV doesn’t offer CBS but it does offer all of the Turner channels that carry the tournament.

App link: DirecTV Now

Sling

Sling customers that have the Sling Blue tier of service can access games on all Turner channels. Lower tier customers will miss out on TruTV games and no Sling tiers offer access to CBS so you’ll be stuck to your computer or phone to stream CBS games

App link: Sling

Watch TBS, Watch TNT, Watch TruTV

If you have a cable or satellite login, grab these apps on your device, login and you’re good to go to stream the games. Additionally, you can also go directly to the station’s website to stream the games as well.

CBS All Access

If you’re a subscriber to CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access, you’ll have the ability to stream the games to your website or app.

App link: CBS All Access

Mirroring

If you have a phone that supports mirroring your screen to a TV, this might work for you. Apple users can use AirPlay to cast to an Apple TV and Android users can cast their screens to a Chromecast. Boot up your app of choice and cast your screen to your TV to watch the game of your choice using any of the apps we listed above.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox

All of these systems allow you to download the NCAA app and login with your cable or satellite provider information to stream all the games on Turner channels. To get the CBS All Access streaming service to stream the games that appear on CBS. Bummer.

Did we miss any? Let us know down in the comments how you’ll be watching the madness this year.