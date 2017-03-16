Ordering the LG G6 from Verizon might get you a free 43-inch smart TV

We previously reported that customers in the US interested in placing a pre-order for the LG G6 will also receive a Google Home speaker free of charge.

Well according to a leaked document obtained by Android Central, that’s not all folks interested in acquiring a LG G6 will be able to get for free. With the condition they buy the new LG flagship from Verizon.

Pre-orders for the LG G6 will kick start at Verizon on Friday, March 17. While anybody placing a pre-order for the phone will get a Google Home free of charge, Verizon is willing to give off some additional perks to those who are upgrading on an existing plan. These subscribers will be also given the opportunity to get a $200 trade-in credit if they bring in a phone listed on the carrier’s list of “selected devices”

The text is a bit too blurry to be deciphered completely, but it seems folks will be able to bring in the Note4/Note 5/Galaxy S6/Galaxy S6 edge+/Galaxy S7/Galaxy S7 edge/G4/V10/V20/Moto Z/Z Force/Z Play when they upgrade.

If you are a new customer coming at Verizon and are opening a new line, the carrier has a pretty nice 43-inch LG Smart TV waiting for you.

Basically, by purchasing the LG G6 at Verizon it’s possible to get up to $679.99 in free devices and trade-in credit. The promo also works with Verizon’s $650 Switcher off for those who are coming from another carrier and the FIOS $500 bundle promo for new customers.

We’re also told, customers will be able to grab the LG G6 at Verizon for $672 outright or for $28/month for the next 24 months. The release date is set for April 7.

The leaked document shows that customers need to visit a certain website, submit a promo code as well as picture of the phone’s receipt and the barcode label as evidence.