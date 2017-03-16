OxygenOS 4.1.0 updates the OnePlus 3 & 3T to Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The latest version of Android Nougat is rolling out to more devices, as we’ve already seen the ZTE Axon 7 updated. Now, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are getting in on the action.

OnePlus has just started pushing the latest version of OxygenOS to devices, bringing Android 7.1.1 Nougat along with it. Additionally, there are some new features and bug fixes hitching the ride on this one.

Here’s a full list of all the changes in OxygenOS 4.1.0:

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFi connectivity

Improved bluetooth connectivity

General bug fixes

Other than being built on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the next big improvement is the addition of expanded screenshots. This feature essentially allows you take screenshots of an entire webpage, or maybe your app drawer, without needing to take multiple screenshots.

In an effort to make sure that everything runs smoothly once arriving on our devices, this OTA update is rolling out incrementally. That means that some users will begin seeing the update today, while more and more folks will receive it as time elapses.

We here at AndroidGuys have yet to get the latest update on our OnePlus 3T, but let us know if you’ve already received it. Also, give us a look at your homescreen by using the new “expanded screenshots” feature built into OxygenOS 4.1.0.