When and Where to Buy: LG G6

The LG G6 was unveiled at MWC 2017, after being teased and leaked over and over again. The device looks to shake up the market as it features a unique 18:9 display ratio with a display size of 5.7-inches. The device is also powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

As for the rest of the specs, we’re seeing dual 13MP camera’s on the rear of the device, along with a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. Finally, LG has packed a non-removable 3,300mAh battery into its latest flagship.

Some of us don’t want to wait for the Galaxy S8 to be launched, while others don’t feel like seeing all the different gimmicks Samsung will be packing into its 2017 flagship. That leads us to wondering where we can pick up the LG G6 and how much we’ll spending.

However, before jumping into the different prices, it’s important to note that LG is giving away a Google Home to everyone who purchases one by April 30th. All you’ll need to do is head over to the link here and fill out the necessary information after receiving your new device.