When and Where to Buy: LG G6

The LG G6 was unveiled at MWC 2017, after being teased and leaked over and over again. The device looks to shake up the market as it features a unique 18:9 display ratio with a display size of 5.7-inches. The device is also powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

As for the rest of the specs, we’re seeing dual 13MP camera’s on the rear of the device, along with a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. Finally, LG has packed a non-removable 3,300mAh battery into its latest flagship.

Some of us don’t want to wait for the Galaxy S8 to be launched, while others don’t feel like seeing all the different gimmicks Samsung will be packing into its 2017 flagship. That leads us to wondering where we can pick up the LG G6 and how much we’ll spending.

However, before jumping into the different prices, it’s important to note that LG is giving away a Google Home to everyone who purchases one by April 30th. All you’ll need to do is head over to the link here and fill out the necessary information after receiving your new device.

Verizon

Verizon is offering the LG G6 for $28 per month, bringing the full-retail price up to $672. However, Verizon is also giving away a free LG 43-inch Smart TV, provided that you add a new line of service on its payment plans and are on Verizon Unlimited. If you check all these pre-requisites, you can claim your free TV here.

T-Mobile

As for T-Mobile, there doesn’t seem to be much in regards of any freebies. However, you can snag the G6 for $26 down and $26 per month for 24 months. This brings the retail price up to $650 if you want to purchase it outright.

AT&T

AT&T is jumping on the hype train with the LG G6 as the company is offering the device for $24 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. If you want to get a new device every year, you’ll pay $30 per month for 24 months.

AT&T also is throwing in the new LG Watch Sport for just $49.99 on a 2-year contract. Finally, if you’re looking to snag 2 new lines, AT&T is running a BOGO free for the G6, giving you 30 months of bill credits when getting a 2nd device.

Sprint

One of the last carriers to share its details on the LG G6 was Sprint. The carrier will be offering the G6 for $29.50 per month for 24 months, bringing the full price up to $708. Sprint is also giving away a free unspecified LG 1080p TV.

US Cellular

As it turns out, US Cellular is getting in on the fun with the LG G6 as it will also be offering the device. If you pre-order the G6, you’ll be paying $10 per month for 30 months. This means that you’ll be getting the device for just $300 after receiving a US Cellular promo card for $297.60.

