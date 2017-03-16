ZTE Axon 7 is getting updated to Android 7.1.1

ZTE’s Axon 7 flagship is one of the best affordable yet powerful smartphones out there. That’s why ZTE is very keen in delivering the best experience it can for users of the phone.

After unleashing the Android 7.0 Nougat update last month, the Chinese device maker is now rolling out the Android 7.1.1 update. While the new build isn’t as rich as the previous Android 7.0 Nougat update, it still brings some bug fixes and enhancements.

For starters, T-Mobile users will notice that their Axon 7 is now supporting Wi-Fi calling and texting. The OTA also brings a new host of emojis including Google’s “gender-equal” pack.

The new February Android security patch is also included into the update. On top of that Android 7.1.1 for the Axon 7 adds a few optimization for Daydream.

The update is currently flying out across the States, but if you are not seeing yours yet don’t be sad – you can try going to Settings and clicking on System Updates to see whether the new build has arrived for you.

The ZTE Axon 7 has become a pretty popular device with the Android crowd. Actually, it’s quite an apt competitor for the OnePlus 3T. Speaking of which if you want to see how the two models compare, you can check our smartphone showdown right here.