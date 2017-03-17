Montblanc’s first smartwatch puts an emphasis on looks, not functionality

A few days ago we brought you word about Tag Heuer’s new modular Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch. Well it seems that the smartwatch market is slowly attracting more and more luxury watch makers. It’s the case of Montblanc.

The German company just unveiled the Summit smartwatch and as it would be expected from a brand of this caliber, the device is made of fine, luxury materials. Like the Tag Heuer’s Connected Modular 45, the Montblanc Summit is a very large watch.

It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution and is fueled by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor working in combination with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of native storage. The watch is kept alive by a 300 mAh battery.

However, the smartwatch will lack a few key components. It will come devoid of any GPS function, NFC or LTE radios. Which means you won’t be able to use the device to do a number of things like currently track your running, making contactless payments or placing phone calls. Still the wearable does take advantage of a heart rate sensor and is IP68 water resistant.

But maybe the customization options will be enough to spark your interest. The Summit is offered with four different casing options including Black PVD coated stainless steel, bi-color stainless steel case with a black PVD coated stainless steel bezel, stainless steel case with satinated finish plus a grade 5 titanium case with satinated finish.

Customers will also get to have their pick at a strap. Options include rubber in black/blue/green/red but also calfskin leather in different colors. There are more than 300 different Montblanc Summit combinations, all available for your pleasure.

Prices for the Montblanc Summit start at $890 but they can go up to $1,100. The smartwatch is a bit cheaper than the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45, but as we explained above it lacks a few important features.

Anyway, design-wise the Summit certainly looks gorgeous – but is aesthetic enough to convince the average buyer to squeeze such a large amount of money out of their pocket?