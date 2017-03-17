Pick up the VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset for under $20 (Deal of the Day)

You don’t have to cough up hundreds of dollars on a VR headset or software; all you really need is that Android phone in your pocket, and this $19.99 headset. Or Deal of the Day today is the VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset which comes with a massive 71% discount.

Compatible with both Android and iPhone (except iPhone 7) devices, the VRX10 turns your handset into a VR experience. Simply download 3D videos, apps, and games, and you’re almost there. The lightweight headset is comfortable to wear and works with Google Cardboard titles.

Features

Fits most 4.7″ – 6″ smartphones

iOS & Android

Google Cardboard

NOT compatible with iPhone 7

Where to Buy

The VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset can be found for only $19.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced closer to $70, this one is discounted for our readers to the tune of 71 percent off.

