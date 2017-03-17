Rumored UMIDIGI ‘C NOTE’ could boast same type display as Xiaomi Mi Mix

Word on the street is that UMIDIGI’s next phone could pack one seriously compelling display. According to details we’ve gleaned, the so-called C NOTE may offer the same nearly bezel-free screen experience that is found in Xiaomi’s Mi Mix. In other words, it’s almost all screen up front.

As you can see in the photos here, the alleged device figures to be made up entirely of display on the front side. Navigation buttons will likely either move to the side or around back; the camera will probably slide below the screen in the center.

There’s very little known about the other hardware or software in the UMIDIGI C NOTE, but we understand it could offer dual cameras on the back. This falls in line with recent efforts (Z PRO) from the phone maker and keeps pace with the emerging trend.

We’ll keep our eyes and ears out in the coming weeks as we hope to learn more about the phone. The right mix of internal hardware and Android 7.0 could spell our next phone. That is, of course, just so long as it supports our network bands.