Get your Galaxy S8 fix with these official wallpapers

The Galaxy S8 is slated to be announced at the end of this month at an event in New York. However, when there won’t be much left to the imagination as we’ve seen numerous leaks about the device, and the latest leak is actually something you can use.

Everyone loves customizing their devices, especially when it comes to devices you can’t get your hands on yet. That’s why this set of wallpapers is so important as they are supposedly the official ones which will appear on the Galaxy S8.

1 of 12

If you want to download the images, right click them and select “Save image as…” or if you’re on your mobile device, you can simple long press and download them that way. It’s also important to note that some of these were enhanced by DroidViews, who is providing us with these.