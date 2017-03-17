Video confirms rugged Bluboo R1 will feature wireless charging

First rumored a few weeks ago, new video shows the phone will feature the same charging standard found in phones like those from Samsung

It looks like the early rumors are correct; the forthcoming Bluboo R1 will feature wireless charging as part of its feature set. First surfacing a few weeks ago, the chatter was that the upcoming device would be the first rugged handset to offer the wireless standard.

Wireless charging is fast becoming one of those details we love. Moreover, it’s one that we have a hard time going away from after having used it for some time.

Reportedly, the Bluboo R1 will take advantage of a wireless charging pad that uses Qi inductive charging. It’s not clear, though, whether it comes in the box or if it is a separate purchase. Oh, and about that battery. Details thus far indicate the the phone will boast an incredibly generous 7,150mAh battery capacity.

With output voltage ranging from 5v to 9v and 2A output current, it should take around five hours to fully charge the R1’s gigantic battery. Other rumors for the Bluboo R1 indicate it could draw power from a MediaTek Helio X30 processor and house 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.