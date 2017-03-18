As a site that centers around Android, we often find ourselves gravitating toward certain things. Be it specific hardware makers, developers, or something else, there’s usually something that each of us prefers. But, try as we might, our tastes change and we end up interested in the next shiny new thing. Sometimes we put aside one pair of headphones in favor of another because there’s something really, really cool about them.

What follows is a list of things that some of us here at AndroidGuys are currently digging. Below is a mix of apps, games, gear, and other things that have our interest as of late. And, no, not all of it is going to be mobile-related.

The aim here to help you discover something that you might not otherwise have come across. Or, maybe it gives you a slight push to revisit a particular company, app, or service.

Acorns

This little app has made it ridiculously easy to save a bit of money each month. By linking debit and credit cards to the app, it automatically takes each purchase and “rounds up” to the nearest dollar, then invests it into the stock market. It’s money you’re not likely to miss, honestly, but it could add up, especially in the long term.

Pokémon GO

Yes, we’re talking about the game that took the world by storm last year. A recent update has rolled out, bringing some 80 new Pokemon to catch. Not only that, but there’s new fruit, customization, and other items to make the game feel fresh.

If you have not played since the initial launch last summer, you owe it to yourself to revisit the game. Things have evolved quite a bit over the last few months and the game is every bit as compelling as it was upon its debut.

T-Mobile’s Uncarrier Strategy

T-Mobile has really disrupted the telecommunications landscape in the last couple years with its Uncarrier strategy. Binge On, Simple Global, T-Mobile Tuesdays, ONE, Next…These strategies are changing the way that telecom companies do business, all to the benefit of the customers.

Pokémon Duel

Some of us only game on mobile for writing reviews since we tend to do our gaming on dedicated consoles or handhelds. However, Pokémon Duel is such an entertaining game that we’ve found myself wasting an insane amount of hours playing it. Amusing gameplay, nice graphics, and huge replay value are all packed into a game from a franchise that some of us grew up with and love.

Wireless Carrier Price Wars

It’s never been a better time to pick up an unlimited plan from a carrier. Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, and Cricket have all released new or updated unlimited data plans and they keep getting cheaper and cheaper. Competition is good and the consumers are winning.

LG G6

Despite not including the latest processor, LG has seemingly gone all-in with the G6 as its flagship for early 2017. With an all-new design, including a new 18:9 display, LG definitely made us a believer. Now we’ll just have to wait to see how it performs in the real world.

Google Assistant

Google has recently pushed its new Assistant to every compatible smartphone, and this new feature adds a facet to devices that was only seen on iOS. A simple “OK Google” hotword can unlock more potential on your Android smartphone than was previously available.

Spring 2017

Now that MWC 2017 has come and gone, we have already seen a few OEMs announce their flagship smartphones. However, as we get closer to warmer weather, we’ll definitely be seeing even more smartphones announced, including the latest from Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.

Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones

In a world where 3.5mm headphone jacks are going to the way-side, Bluetooth headphones are becoming more and more necessary. The best pair that I have found are the Jaybird X3’s. They are comfortable to wear, provide excellent passive-noise cancelling, and there’s even an app to help change your equalizer settings.

AMD Ryzen

AMD recently released its new processors after over five years in the making. While they aren’t chips that are going to blow away Intel’s offerings, they do offer an awesome price for really good performance. This can only drive the industry forward. For now we’ll just sit here and keep playing with PC Part Picker making new Ryzen builds that we can’t afford.

AtomicX V201 Headphones

It’s not only the headphones themselves (which are very nice), but the Bluetooth technology that powers them. We know that there have been Bluetooth headphones for years, but finally having the opportunity to use one set has been incredible. We may never go back to wired solutions.