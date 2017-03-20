Android Wear 2.0 gets even more fashionable on the Guess Connect smartwatch

Recently we told you that luxury brands Montblanc and Tag Heurer launched two new Android Wear 2.0 aimed for premium customers. Now American clothing brand and retailer, Guess has joined the race with an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch of its own.

Actually the smartwatch represents a refreshed version of the previous Guess Connect watch. It will be showcased at Beselworld 2017, which is due to start on March 23. The updated model takes advantage of Google’s latest Android Wear 2.0 operating system instead of Martian.

Guess is offering the device with 41mm and 44mm cases and with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset onboard. Apart from that we don’t really know much about the new Connect wearable, as Guess hasn’t shared many details about the device’s specifications.

Guess is preparing to offer a lot of customization options including different bezel and strap options. As you can see in the image attached to this article, some Guess Connect models can be customized to look quite blingy with diamonds encrusted on the bezel and sparkly watch faces.

On the other hand, classical options are probably going to be available too. There’s going to be a total of eight styles available, five designed for men and three for women.

What we can tell you is that you’ll be able to send messages from the watch without the need to have the paired Android smartphone nearby. Users will also be able to download a lot of standalone apps. The Google Assistant is also going to be available onboard too.

For the time being we don’t know whether the Guess Connected will have NFC onboard or not. The Montblanc Summit for example, doesn’t offer this option.

No word on the pricing or exact availability date. All we can tell you is that the gizmo should land in retail sometimes this Fall/Winter. We expect it to be more expensive than the LG Watch Sport.