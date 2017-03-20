Do your own repairs and teardowns with the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit (Deal of the Day)

By
AndroidGuys
-

Like to tinker or tear apart your electronics? Ever had to send your phone in for a repair that you know you could fix if you only had the right tool? It’s time to get the tools you want or need to help get your fix – literally.

About

Our Deal of the Day is the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit, a bundle of items you’ll want or need if you want to get inside of your tech. In addition to the precision tweezers, Spudger, and Jimmy, you’ll get screwdriver bits: Philips, Pentalobe, Flathead, Torx, and more.

You might be surprised at how many devices you have lying around that can be fixed or taken apart with this bundle.

Features

  • Get started in electronics repair w/ all the bits & precision tools to handle urgent screen breaks & battery swaps
  • Upgrade your home DIY toolkit w/ everything you need to service door knobs, home appliances, glasses, & more
  • Carefully disassemble & repair electronics w/ specifically designed tools
  • Work confidently w/ a lifetime warranty guaranteeing these tools will last

Where to Buy

You can purchase the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit for only $19.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR