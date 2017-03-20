Do your own repairs and teardowns with the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit (Deal of the Day)

Like to tinker or tear apart your electronics? Ever had to send your phone in for a repair that you know you could fix if you only had the right tool? It’s time to get the tools you want or need to help get your fix – literally.

Our Deal of the Day is the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit, a bundle of items you’ll want or need if you want to get inside of your tech. In addition to the precision tweezers, Spudger, and Jimmy, you’ll get screwdriver bits: Philips, Pentalobe, Flathead, Torx, and more.

You might be surprised at how many devices you have lying around that can be fixed or taken apart with this bundle.

Get started in electronics repair w/ all the bits & precision tools to handle urgent screen breaks & battery swaps

Upgrade your home DIY toolkit w/ everything you need to service door knobs, home appliances, glasses, & more

Carefully disassemble & repair electronics w/ specifically designed tools

Work confidently w/ a lifetime warranty guaranteeing these tools will last

You can purchase the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit for only $19.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

