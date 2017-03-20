ZTE’s Quartz smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0 leaks out

ZTE’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch has been rumored for quite a while now. We know it’s named Quartz and that it will come boasting a circular display and supposedly a long battery life.

Well today the folks of Android Police bring us more news about the watch in questions (and new pictures too).

According to the images, the ZTE Quartz features e metal design and a button located on the right side. The report tells us the Quartz doesn’t come with NFC onboard, which means no Android Pay functionality just like in the case of the LG Watch Style. However, the device has 3G but not LTE which means the device will be able to function independently of the pair Android smartphone.

The prototype watch showed in the images runs Android Wear 2.0 on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, when it launches on the market Android Wear 2.0 will probably take over all operations.

We should also note there’s no rotating crown like on the LG Watch Style, but given that this is in all possibility a prototype maybe the consumer-ready product will come with one. It’s just speculation from my part.

Anyway, ZTE was heard saying that the Quartz will be offered with one of the four major carriers. Will it be Verizon or AT&T? Or maybe Sprint.

We can’t say at this moment, but I believe we won’t be left waiting long before the ZTE Quartz makes a formal debut into the wild.