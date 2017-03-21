Pixel C just got updated with Pixel launcher, multi-tasking and more

We recently reported that with the new Android 7.1.2 beta 2 update the Nexus 6P finally got the highly requested fingerprint scanner gesture feature.

Well the Nexus 6P is not the only device receiving the beta 2 build, but also the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player and Pixel C. Speaking of the Pixel C tablet, the update adds a slew of nifty features which are worthy of a mention.

Despite being a Pixel device by name, the Pixel C didn’t have a Pixel Launcher onboard. But that changes with the Android 7.1.2 beta 2 update.

However, a user on Reddit noted that the Pixel C’s Pixel launcher is different from the one on the Pixel phone, although they look very much alike (although not completely the same). The two have different package names. The Pixel launcher is com.google.android.apps.nexuslauncher, while the Pixel C’s is com.google.android.apps.pixelauncher.

The Pixel-style nav buttons are also present now. And since there is no Google Assistant on tablets, expect the home button to just look like a regular circle.

Last but not least, there’s a new multi-tasking UI available, as you can see in the screenshot attached below.

Keep in mind that the update is currently available for members of the beta program, but a public Android 7.1.2 build should make it out in the upcoming weeks.