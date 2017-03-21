Ulefone Power 2 launches with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 6,050mAh battery

Pre-sales start on March 29 but you can sign up for a $40 bundle of gifts ahead of shipment.

Ulefone on Tuesday added its latest smartphone, the Power 2, to its growing portfolio of Android devices. The Power is one of Ulefone’s best-selling handsets so we might expect that the successor falls nicely in line. At a minimum, we’re happy to see it keep the same massive 6,050mAh battery, ensuring it is worthy of the namesake.

Although the capacity remains the same, the Ulefone Power 2 should be more efficient; the processor is improved and the version of Android the most current. According to the details, the Sony Li-polymer battery should give users four days of usage. Moreover, the battery can charge from empty to full in about two hours when using a 9V/2A PE2.0 fast charger.

Specs get an upgrade almost across the board here as the Power 2 now comes with a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core chipset (1.5GHz). Additionally, the phone boasts 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and a 5.5-inch full HD display.

In terms of cameras, the Ulefone Power 2 offers up a 16-megapixel shooter on the rear and a 13-megapixel (interpolated) unit around front. Rounding out the details are a front-side fingerprint scanner, 2.5D Glass for the screen, and LTE Cat.6 + VoLTE.

The Power 2 is housed in a metal body with premium matte finish, with wide curved chamfers for better grip. Customers can choose from three color options:black, gold, and grey.

Presales launch later this month (March 29) but pricing has yet to be announced. In the meanwhile, if you subscribe to Ulefone’s website, you can snag a voucher that gives you $40 (USD) worth of gifts with the purchase of the device.

