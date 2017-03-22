Best feature alert: Samsung considering unconditional refunds for Galaxy S8

On March 29 Samsung is expected to announced the greatly anticipated Galaxy S8 flagship. The heavily rumored phone will come with tons of interesting, new features like the virtual assistant Bixby or the DeX desktop dock accessory.

But it seems the rumor mill has been saving the best for last. According to a new report coming out of The Investor, Samsung is apparently considering an unprecedented marketing campaign for the Galaxy S8.

Sources have revealed that Samsung is entertaining the idea of offering unconditional Galaxy S8 refunds even after up to three-month of use.

With this aggressive marketing strategy Samsung probably wants to show users don’t have to fear another Galaxy Note7 scenario. Even in the remotely unlikely scenario that something Galaxy Note7y did end up happening, Galaxy S8 owners wouldn’t see their investment fly out the window.

The news is also great for people who have a hard time deciding which device to get. A three-month trial is more than enough to decide whether you want to stick with the Galaxy S8 in the long run or not.

But Samsung’s bold approach to marketing this year might stem from another reason. The Galaxy S8 might end up being quite disappointing for some people, given that it will come with limited Bixby functionality at launch.

So in the beginning Bixby will work only with 10 Samsung apps which will come pre-installed on the phone including gallery, contacts and messaging. The Korean tech giant is planning to launch a software update to add more functionality sometime in the first half of the year.

Nevertheless, we certainly hope Samsung will decide in the end to adopt this strategy. Only knowing a refund option is available, might put nervous customers’ minds to ease.