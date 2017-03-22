Bluboo R1 to be damn near unbreakable

Are you the type of phone user who tends to drop their device every once in awhile? If you’re like us, you hold your breath until you give it the once over, ensuring everything is okay — especially the display. There’s nothing quite like the pain of breaking the glass or screen on a phone.

While it’s becoming more common for phones to launch with water resistance or waterproof protection, not as many offer rugged bodies. Standing up to a splash is one thing; standing up to a drop down the steps is another.

The forthcoming Bluboo R1 figures to cover both bases with its IP68 waterproof rating. Moreover, it’s a rugged model that also boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In other words, expect it to handle shoulder-height drops onto hard, rough surfaces roughly 80 percent of the time. Reportedly, the Bluboo R1 withstands drops of two meters nearly 96 percent of the time, staying intact and fully operational.

Other specs we’ve learned about the Bluboo phone over the last few weeks indicate it will boast a 7,150mAh battery with wireless charging, and draw strength from a MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

It’s not certain as to when the Bluboo R1 will launch, but we would not expect a wait of much longer. In the meanwhile, you can head to Bluboo’s website for updates and details on current models. Sold unlocked, the handsets work with a variety of carriers. US readers may want to double check to ensure they have the proper network support before purchase.