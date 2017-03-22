Craving some VR? Check out these deals

Ah VR – the realm of budding possibilities! Virtual Reality has an immense potential and more and more companies are tapping into it. The consumer VR era kicked off in 2015 with the launch of the affordable Gear VR. So if you are curious to see what this VR fuss is all about, you should probably start by getting yourself a headset.

And by tapping into these awesome promotions we have waiting for you here at AndroidGuys Deals, you will be able to get a taste of VR on a budget. Check them out below:

VRX Virtual Reality Headset

Price: $19.99 (previously $69.99)

Like the name suggest the VRX is a virtual reality headsets compatible with most iPhone and Android models. All you need to do is download 3D videos and games on your phone and strap it to your head using the headset in order to enjoy the magic of VR. You best hurry if you want to take advantage of this promo, as it ends in 10 hours.

VR ShineCon G03 Virtual Reality Headset

Price: $24.99 (previously $29.99)

Want something a bit more advanced? Check out the VR ShineCon G03 VR headset which comes with an ergonomic design and adjustable pupil distance. The gizmo is capable of turning 2D movies into full-immersive 3D films that are crystal clear thanks to the high-precision lens. It supports all 4.7 to 6-inch Android and iOS smartphones.

Virtual Reality Box with Stereo Headset

Price: $38.99 (previously $99)

Want to throw advanced audio into your VR experience? The Virtual Reality Box with Stereo Headset delivers a full surround sound while you watch content or play. What’s more you can use the gadget o answer calls and easily adjust the volume. The headset is compatible with all Android phones featuring 4.7 to 6.2-inch displays.

W400R Voyager Drone & FPV VR Headset

Price: $249 (previously $399)

Love drones a lot, but also VR? The good news is that we have a bundle which you will certainly appreciate. FPV is actually the next-gen of drone technology which allows the users to see from the drone’s perspective in real time. Here’s the complete list of features:

FVP Headset allows you to see what the drone sees from ground level

Easier than ever to fly w/ the latest 6-axis flight control system

One-key turn allows you to call it back w/ the touch of a button

Flies at night w/ colorful LED lights

Uses 3D Flip n’ Roll for continuous 360-degree performance

Captures HD quality video

Supports Go Pro’s Hero camera (not included)

Unity VR Game App Building Course

Price: $19.99 (previously $500)

Do you have a bunch of awesome ideas for VR games? With this massive course you’ll learn how to build a fully-functioning virtual reality game from scratch using Unity 3D. The bundle includes 207 lectures and up to 77 hours of content. And this is your chance of getting all that knowledge at a bargain.