Scoop up a 2-pack of magnetic microUSB cables for $35 (Deal of the Day)

While most of the new phones and devices on the horizon feature the USB Type-C charging standard, a lot of what we currently own does not. We venture to guess that you’ve got a number of gadgets lying around the house that need microUSB for charging.

If there’s one thing we like about having Type-C charging, it’s that we can plug the cords in with much less thought. There’s no wrong way to plug it in! Wouldn’t it be nice if there’s something to make microUSB easier? There is.

Our Deal of the Day is a 2-pack of microUSB cables that feature magnetic tips. Simply stick one piece into the microUSB port of your phone and then the cable snaps to it when you’re ready to charge. Done charging up? Pull it, and get going. Each cable is 3.3 feet long and offers 2.4V fast charging.

About

One cable to resolve all your charging needs forever… wouldn’t that be great? Well, here’s a start. These magnetic cables are cleverly and durably designed to magnetically clip on any type of adapter you need. Built with a tough, fray-resistant nylon cord and a smart magnetic tip, these cables will last as long as you need them, and will prevent your clumsiness from tripping and knocking your phone onto the ground.

Where to Buy

You can purchase the 2-pack of ARMOR-X Magnetic Micro USB Charging Cables for only $34.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’ll get two cables that are 3.3 feet long so you can have one on your phone and one on your spouses. Normally priced $79.98, our readers can save 56% as part of a limited time promotion.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!