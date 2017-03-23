Facebook Messenger gains Reactions and Mentions

Facebook today introduced a couple of new features for its Messenger client on Android and iOS. Hitting both platforms in the coming days are Reactions and Replies.

Messenger is a great way to communicate with just one person or with a group of people. Today, we’re introducing two new features that improve group conversations to make them more fun and useful.

Reactions gives users the ability to react in one-on-one conversations or in group chats. Similar to what you can do in the news feed in Facebook, long pressing on a message brings up smile, love, sad, angry, wow, yes, and no emojis. Participants in the conversation will be notified if and when a reaction is added to their message.

Replies provides the option to mention specific people in a group chat by using the ever-familiar ‘@’ symbol. Using the symbol and picking the participant calls them out and also notifies them.

Look for the updated version of Facebook Messenger to reach your device in the days ahead.