The Gear S3 Classic will now be LTE-enabled, and Samsung teases concept smartwatches

Baselworld 2017 is currently taking place, which is the equivalent of Mobile World Congress for watch and jewelry makers. We’ve seen plenty of new announcements from the likes of Casio and Fossil Group, but Samsung decided to make an impression on everyone.

The first bit of news is regarding the Gear S3 Classic which was launched late last year alongside the Gear S3 Frontier. Unlike the Frontier, the S3 Classic did not have an option for LTE connectivity, but Samsung has announced that would be changing.

The company will begin offering the LTE-connected Gear S3 Classic, and it will be compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. Unfortunately, there was no pricing or availability mentioned, but Samsung claimed that would be provided at a later time.

The second bit of information revealed by Samsung wasn’t necessarily “news”, but instead was a look at some concepts. The company showed off all different types of concepts, ranging from an even more premium version of the Gear S3, all the way to a smart pocket watch.

It seems like we won’t get our hands on these concepts anytime soon, but I for one, would like to see that change. I mean, I know it’s 2017, but how could would it be to have a “smart pocket watch”? I know I would get one ASAP.

Regardless, let us know in the comments whether you’ll be snagging the new LTE-connected Gear S3 Classic, and which carrier you’ll be going through.