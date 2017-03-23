The LG K20 V and Samsung J7 V are coming to Verizon to provide low-cost options

Starting this morning, Verizon prepaid and post-paid customers can now pick up two new phones from LG and Samsung. While these phones aren’t the flagships stealing headlines the last few months, they do provide some nice low-cost options for customers that aren’t looking to spend an entire paycheck on a new phone.

The first of the two devices, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (prepaid) and J7 V (post-paid), is headlined by a large 5.5″ HD (1280 x 720) display. It also has a 3300mAh battery, 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 2GB of RAM, and Android Nougat 7.0.1. Right now, Verizon is offering the device at a full price of $240 or you can make $10 monthly payments for 24 months. You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy J7 here from Verizon Wireless.

The latter device, the LG K20 V, has a 5.3″ HD display, with rear buttons- including a fingerprint reader, a 2800mAh battery, 16GB of storage (expandable with microSD), 2GB of RAM, and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 processor. Around back you’ll find not only those rear-mounted buttons but a 13MP camera. Up front, you’ll be greeted by a 5MP front-facing camera.

You can pick up the LG K20 V for a full retail price of $168 or pay $7 a month for 24 months. Alternatively, if you activate a new line, you can pick up the K20 V for only $99.99. If you purchase a K20 V today, you’ll receive a $25 Google Play gift card credit or a 32GB microSD card. You can pick up the LG K20 V here from Verizon Wireless.