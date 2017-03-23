This could be a joke, but it’s not! Fossil intros 300 new smartwatches

Google unveiled Android Wear 2.0 last month and ever since we’ve seen a new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch make a debut on the market almost every week.

For example, we just told you about Casio’s limited edition Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20S. Well today Fossil took us by surprise by unveiling a huge portfolio made up of 300 new smartwatches. Yes, you’ve read that right – 300 new models from Fossil Group’s sub brands which includes Fossil, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani or Misfit.

There are two categories of smartwatches that will be released throughout 2017. The first one is your usual touchscreen, Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatch, while the second one is made up of hybrid smartwatches – basically analog watches with smart features onboard.

All the Android Wear models will come packing the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, as well as “one-of-a-kind” AMOLED screens. Only five Fossil sub brands will launch Android Wear 2.0 wearables in 2017. Here’s the complete list:

Diesel On – first Diesel smartwatch will become available in five outsized styles, expect it to arrive during the holiday season

The larger category consists of hybrid smartwatches – connected watches that can deliver discreet notifications and activity tracking features. On top of that, some of these watches will come equipped with customizable side-button pushers that can be assigned to perform specific tasks such as “take a selfie” or “track a goal”.

You can expect hybrid smartwatch from these companies:

DKNY

Marc Jacobs

MICHELE

Relic

Tory Burch

Armani Exchange

Chaps

Diesel

Emporio Armani

Fossil

Kate Spade New York

Misfit

Michael Kors

Skagen

As you can see, the smartwatch category doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon, despite customers still being quite reluctant to purchase smartwatches.