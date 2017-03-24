Bluboo to offer $3.28 phones on March 28 in Snap Deal promotion

If you’re on the hunt for a dirt cheap smartphone? Bluboo has your back. Next week finds the handset maker kicking off a Snap Deal promotion which includes phones as low as $3.28.

Starting from March 28, you’ll be able to get devices at steep discounts. The Bluboo Dual, one of its newest models, can be yours for only $3.28, providing you are quick enough on the draw. Indeed, there are only going to be 25 of them offered at that rate.

Other models which will have heavily discounted prices include the dual-cured Edge ($109.99) and the 6-inch Maya Max ($124.99). The budget-friendly Maya will be $69.99, the Picasso 4G ($78.99), and the 4.5-inch Mini ($49.99). In other words, a little something for everyone.

The Snap Deal starts on March 28 and runs through April 5. You’ll find a number of retailers participating in the promotion so feel free to pick the one that’s right for you or your market.

A reminder for our US readers: Be sure to check your carrier’s network bands and make sure the prospective devices might work.