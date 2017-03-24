Gear Up: Unitek charging and productivity accessories

Do you live in a house with multiple smartphone users? Or, maybe you own a handful of devices that need charged via USB. It’s not uncommon to have a tablet, smartwatch, digital camera, Fire TV remote, phone, Kindle, etc. It isn’t hard to find yourself with more than a few things fighting for the plus and outlets. Ever considered a charging station or dock?

Unitek has a couple of options to choose from which could be of value to those of you who need to plug a variety of devices in on a regular basis. Moreover, if you’ve got one place that everyone in the house goes to for charging, these are something you might want to purchase. All of the products listed below come with a two-year warranty.

96W/2.4A 10-Port USB Charging Station with Quick Charge 3.0

Why you’ll want it: Charge up to ten devices at one time, including two of them using Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. Move the dividers around to fit your needs; space them out for wider items like backup batteries or put them closer together for that skinny tablet. It’s the perfect office companion for those of you who have keyboards and mice that need the occasional charge on top of the various phones and headphones. About $70

36W/2.4A Detachable 4 Port USB Charging Station Dock

Why you’ll want it: An excellent option for the nightstand, it lets you plug in your phone, tablet, and two other products at once. Although it charges four things at once, the dock has room for six devices so feel free to put other tech in there, too. The cord is long enough to tuck behind the bed or dresser; provides up to 5V 7.2A and one power port up to 2.4A. About $28

Aluminum Type C 3-Port Data Hub with SD/Micro SD/TF Card Reader

Why you’ll want it: If you own a Chromebook or laptop with a USB Type-C port, this unit adds a number of ports and functionality to it. Give your device three extra USB 3.0 ports on one side and adds a card reader that supports a variety of formats on the other: SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SD, and Mini SD. Aluminum build ensures it will stand up to moderate abuse; it looks great next to any hardware. About $20

Portable USB 3.0 4-Port Ultra Slim Data hub

Why you’ll want it: Inexpensive but flexible, this portable unit converts one USB port into four. Moreover, there’s an extra microUSB output that can be used to power your phone or tablet. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 / 1.1, the USB 3.0 ports deliver charging and fast data transfer speeds. The built-in clasp keeps the cord from flopping around while the small footprint allows for portability. About $10

Editor Note: These items were provided to AndroidGuys for promotional consideration. Morever, they were offered to us at no cost and with no expectation of review or coverage.