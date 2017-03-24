Only three days left to snag gift bag with purchase of Ulefone Power 2

There are only a few days left to go before until Ulefone’s latest unlocked phone, the Power 2, goes on sale. Along those lines, this means there’s only a couple of of days left to take advantage of the pre-sale gift bag.

Worth $40, the bundle includes a tempered glass screen protector, protective case, and a phone stand. The case is more of a premium design and includes a diamond texture; the phone stand can be used in a variety of manners besides just propping it up. As for the glass cover, it 9H hardness protects the phone from damage while also protecting your eyes from blue light.

The Power 2 comes with a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core chipset (1.5GHz), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. With a 5.5-inch full HD display, it also packs a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel (interpolated) unit around front. Rounding out the specs are a front-side fingerprint scanner, a 6050mAh battery, 2.5D Glass for the screen, and LTE Cat.6 + VoLTE.

To qualify for the $40 gift bag, simply head to Ulefone’s official website and sign up with your email. Note that the voucher code can only be used with the Power 2.