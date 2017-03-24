You can now revisit your previous Google searches in the Recent tab

Can’t remember the name of that restaurant you stumbled upon while searching for something completely unrelated? Google has your back. The search giant has been testing the Recent tab for quite some time, but this week it seems the feature is going live for most users on the Google app beta release.

You can check if the new feat is available for you by checking the app’s Settings > Accounts & privacy > Enable Recent. Once enabled the Recent tab will display groups of related searches, while also giving users the opportunity to compare results side-by-side. Don’t want to see a certain search result? No problem, just delete them by simply swiping up. However, you need to remember that deleting a search result in Recent won’t clear the search from your browsing history – as the two apparently rely on two separate systems

A short tutorial is available when you open Recent for the first time from the navigation drawer of the Google app, to help you get the hang on thing. It’s the top option there.

If you don’t want to use the tab anymore and its presence is annoying you for some reason, all you need to do is go back to Settings and disable the toggle that says “Enable Recent”. It’s that easy.

Are you seeing the Recent tab in your Google app?