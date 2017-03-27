Google Play Store has a new “Free App of the Week” section

Attention freebie lovers, we have an important announcement to make! Google has a new “Free App of the Week” section that offers a premium, paid title free of charge, for a limited amount of time. At the moment you can grab Card Wars – Adventure Time, which you could normally grab for $2.99 – free of charge. Interested parties have a whole week to download it, before it goes back to being a paid app.

Right now Google has a game on promotion, but expect apps to become available too. Note that the discounted titles are hand-picked by developers. Google is following Apple’s footsteps which has been offering premium iOS apps for free via its Free App of the Week promotion.

If you can’t see the new feature in your region, don’t fret. You can still download the app for free by simply searching for it. By next week, when the following freebie comes along, you’ll hopefully be able to see it in the new section.

Apart from the new “Free App of the Week” section, another change to the Google Pay app has been spotted – particularly in the My Apps section. Apps are now currently divided in four categories (tabs) including Updates, Installed, Library and Beta. What’s more, users now have the option of sorting apps within the installed and library tabs alphabetically, by size, last updated or last used.