Save 33% on ExoMount CD Car Mount (Deal of the Day)

It seems that as time goes, more and more states are passing laws which prohibit drivers from holding phones while behind the wheel. Fines are steep if you’re busted while driving with a handset up to your head. In other words, it makes more sense than ever to consider a car mount.

Mounts are not just something you’ll want to stay on the right side of the law. Indeed, they are also pretty convenient as well. Turn-by-turn navigation with GPS is really great when you can see it as well as hear it. Moreover, running Android Auto is a pleasure to use when you’re set up with a static placement. Heck, sometimes it’s just nice to have a place to put your phone so that you can see who is calling.

Face it, you’re not even using that CD player in your car any longer. Why not put that slot to good use again? Our Deal of the Day does exactly that.

The ExoMount hooks easily into your car’s CD player giving you a central, visible location for your phone while you’re driving, without having to occupy your hands. Plus, its 360° rotation lets you orient it any way that works for you.

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Exomount CD Car Mount for only $19.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced $29.95, we’re offering it to our readers at a discount of 33% off!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!