Ulefone Power 2 goes on sale for $180 with $40 in freebies

Ulefone on Monday finally began selling its latest smartphone, the Power 2. The handset kicks off with a pre-launch price of $180 and includes $40 worth of free accessories, too.

The Ulefone Power 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and includes a MTK6750T 1.5GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM. With a 5.5-inch full HD display, the device also offers up 64GB of internal storage space.

As its namesake implies, the Power 2 boasts an incredible battery life; it includes the same capacious 6,050mAH Sony Li-polymer unit found in its predecessor. Rounding out the specs, the phone includes a 16-megapixel rear camera and front-facing 13-megapixel shooter.

The phone itself features a metal unibody with a fingerprint reader on the front. Color options include black, grey, and gold. The pre-sale price of $179.99 will stay in effect until April 10 and will continue to include the $40 gift bag. Once that date comes to pass, the price goes up to $199.99 and the free accessory kit goes away. There are a variety of retailers offering the Power 2.

Reminder: Please check the supported network bands to ensure it works with your carrier. The frequencies listed for the Power 2 do not line up with those offered in the US. International readers may find better support.