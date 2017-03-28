Best Live Wallpapers: An ambitious claim that comes up short (Review)

Overview:

Best Live Wallpapers is a wallpaper library app that advertises futuristic live wallpapers that can make your phone come to life. In practice, it isn’t anything too special.

Developer: Yogesh Dama

Cost: Free (with ads)

Impressions:

Best Live Wallpapers is definitely nice looking, it has some nice Material Design looks and a simple interface for finding wallpapers. The app itself works and does essentially as advertised, providing live wallpapers for your phone.

The wallpapers on offer, on the other hand, are not too special or even that good. Most of the “live wallpapers” are simply short looping .gifs that are too brief to be satisfying and are also not the highest quality or resolution for my phone. They remind me of those old-fashioned feature phone wallpapers from the early 2000’s that were all the rage in my grade school days.

The wallpapers are sorted into a few select categories, generally pertaining to nature or the elements. There is no search function, and not really a great variety of images to choose from. There are not really any images from pop culture or sports or anything that most people would be interested in using for their phone wallpapers, at least in my experience.

Applying the wallpaper of your choice is a fairly easy affair, thankfully. You simply select the image you’d like, and it saves to your device and prompts you to set it as your wallpaper from there. No messy menus to navigate or anything like that. It’s nice to see it be so easy, even if you can’t find a photo you can use in the small library available.

Best Wallpapers also contains ads, but they’re generally unintrusive and small. They pop up alongside the wallpaper results as small images, but a clearly marked as ads. There is an option to remove them with a paid donation to the developer, but unless they offer more varied wallpapers with that donation I’d avoid it.

Conclusion:

Overall, there isn’t too much to Best Live Wallpapers. It’s relatively harmless and does at least what it advertises on the tin, but it is definitely not the best live wallpaper app around. I would look elsewhere if you want to find the best live wallpapers to make your phone stand out.

