Lifetime of encrypted, private web browsing with TigerVPN only $29 (Deal of the Day)

Maintaining security when online is vital to keeping your personal information to yourself only. Most of us aren’t proactive when it comes to security, as we hope the tools companies put in place will keep us safe. Yet there is a way to secure your information through encryption using a Virtual Private Network.

Today’s Deal of the Day offers you a lifetime subscription to TigerVPN for just $29. Normally priced $9.99 a month, you’ll have your money’s worth after only three months!

The web can be a scary place, packed full of hackers, government spies, identity thieves, and other ne’er-do-well types. TigerVPN protects you from cyber crimes, and guarantees that your Internet activity stays anonymous. We’re talking about a lifetime of encrypted and private browsing across multiple devices and operating systems.

Features

Provides military grade encryption & privacy protection for all of your devices & gadgets

Maintains high connection speeds thanks to low latency servers w/ up to 10Gbps connectivity

Features native apps for Windows, Mac, Android, & iOS

Includes 15 VPN nodes across 11 countries

Gives you the freedom of protocol choice, including OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec, & PPTP

Shields you from other VPN users w/ a NAT Firewall

Offers maximum security due to shared IPs (IP-Mashing)

Where to Buy

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to TigerVPN for only $29 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Use it for a few years and you’re looking at a value that reaches into the hundreds of dollars.

